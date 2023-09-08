Crews responding to 20-acre fire in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are responding to a wildfire burning off of Highway 130 and Boggy Creek, south of Lockhart, in Caldwell County Friday afternoon.
The Texas A&M Forest Service has named it the Boggy Creek Fire and as of 12:20 p.m., the Austin Fire Department said it is a 20-acre grass fire. The Travis County Strike Team of five brush trucks is responding to a mutual aid request from Caldwell County.
The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management said the fire started when an 18-wheeler in the area caught fire. The roadway is blocked off as of 12:45 p.m.
Drivers are advised to find an alternate route and avoid the area.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.