Firefighters respond to wildfire in Caldwell County north of Luling

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters are responding to a 17-acre wildfire that started in Caldwell County on Monday afternoon.

According to the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management, the fire started as a grass fire near Bugtussle Lane and FM 671 north of Luling and southeast of Prairie Lea.

As of 7:09 p.m. Monday, the fire was 75% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. It is being called the "High Mesquite" fire.

All of Central Texas is under a series of burn bans as the region experiences extreme to exceptional drought levels.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said that on Sunday alone, it responded to 32 wildfires for 1,866 acres burned. Through Monday, critical fire weather and widespread dry fuels mean high fire danger for Central Texas and parts of the Hill Country.