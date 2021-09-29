x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Caldwell County deputies searching for missing man last seen in Austin

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for Raul Zapata, 61, who was last seen on foot at 1801 E. 51st St., Building G, in Austin around 10 a.m. on Sept. 27.
Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety
Raul Zapata

AUSTIN, Texas — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen in Austin on Monday morning.

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for Raul Zapata, 61, who was last seen on foot at 1801 E. 51st St., Building G, in Austin around 10 a.m. on Sept. 27.

Zapata is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 177 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement are concerned for Zapata’s health and safety.

If you have any information on Zapata’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512-398-6777.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Sheriff confirms sightings of Brian Laundrie reported, but nothing substantiated yet

Temple High students stage walkout after transgender student is denied access to female locker room

Pflugerville family receives $30K in home upgrades from Restoration Builders' Pay It Forward Project