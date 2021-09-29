Caldwell County deputies searching for missing man last seen in Austin

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for Raul Zapata, 61, who was last seen on foot at 1801 E. 51st St., Building G, in Austin around 10 a.m. on Sept. 27.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen in Austin on Monday morning.

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for Raul Zapata, 61, who was last seen on foot at 1801 E. 51st St., Building G, in Austin around 10 a.m. on Sept. 27.

Zapata is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 177 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement are concerned for Zapata’s health and safety.

If you have any information on Zapata’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 512-398-6777.