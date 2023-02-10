Caldwell County residents to vote on forming new emergency services district

If approved, the county says it would add more emergency resources to the area with quicker response times.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — Voters will soon decide what's next for ambulance services across Caldwell County.

A contract with the Seton Healthcare Family expired on Sept. 30, and now voters have to decide if they want to pay for an Emergency Services District (ESD) or not.

If approved, the ESD, which would be called Emergency Services District #5, would be an independent government entity run by five commissioners who serve two-year terms. The ESD would allow officials to purchase ambulances and hire emergency medical personnel for the county.

According to officials, the ESD would also add more emergency resources to the county and lead to quicker response times. For homeowners, it would cost them 10 cents for every $100 of property value. Meaning if you have a $200,000 home, you would pay $200 a year. ESDs can also collect up to 2% of the local sales tax rate.

KVUE's Matt Fernandez spoke with Caldwell County residents who appeared to support the idea of ESD #5.

"I believe we have to take care of our infrastructure," said Luise Daniels. "And take care of our neighbors and take care of one another. So no, I have no problem with that at all."

Lockhart EMS is currently transitioning into a department within the City of Lockhart but would become a part of ESD #5 if it gets approved by voters.

"I would have to see the details about it first," Greg Guillot said. "What it would cost and what it would offer and everything."

The vote will take place during the Nov. 7 election. In the meantime, county officials say there will still be ambulance coverage throughout the county.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | X