Man's body pulled from San Marcos River over weekend

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office believes the drowning was accidental, but the incident remains under investigation.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is looking into a drowning that happened in the San Marcos River on Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, members from Martindale Fire and Rescue, Mid-County Fire, Caldwell County Precinct 3 Deputies, Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Caldwell County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office and the New Braunfels Dive Team were called out the river just before 5 p.m.

When they arrived, they began their search, which lasted until nightfall on Saturday. Then, crews picked back up the search on Sunday morning. Crews found the man around 2:14 p.m. that day and recovered his body.

The sheriff's office told KVUE the man was tubing. They believe the drowning was accidental, but the incident remains under investigation.

