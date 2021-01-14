Small child killed in tractor accident in southern Caldwell County

No evidence of foul play has been found at this time, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — A small child is dead after an incident involving a tractor in southern Caldwell County on Wednesday.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to an address on Rhodes Lane after an emergency call around 11:40 a.m.

Deputies were on the scene along with Luling EMS and firefighters from Southeast Volunteer Fire Department.

The child was taken to Seton Edgar B. Davis in Luling before being pronounced deceased.

No evidence of foul play has been found at this time, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 512-398-6777.