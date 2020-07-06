Multiple injuries, including children, in eastern Travis County crash

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Cadillac Drive and FM 969, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

AUSTIN, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a multiple-vehicle crash in eastern Travis County on Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Cadillac Drive and FM 969, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Two children and one adult were taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Another four were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

EMS said multiple medics and Austin Fire Department crews responded to the incident.

No other information is available at this time.