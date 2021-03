Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim to the hospital with critical, potentially life-threatening injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in a critical condition after being rescued from a house fire in South Austin on Saturday night.

The incident happened on Richmond Avenue, according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD said it was on the scene just before 10 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim to the hospital with critical, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the fire is now out.

Working structure fire on Richmond Ave. One resident has been rescued by bystander. Being transported by ⁦@ATCEMS⁩ with critical potential life threatening injuries. Video courtesy bystander. Fire is now out. pic.twitter.com/hTE0Bt8xbs — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 7, 2021