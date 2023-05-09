Car crashes into dentist office in Cedar Park

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash, while other factors of the crash remain under investigation.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A driver is injured and a Cedar Park dental office is dealing with damage after a car crashed into its building on Monday evening.

The Cedar Park Police Department said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at Buttercup Dental in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Road.

The driver was the only person in the car when it crashed into the office, which was closed with no one inside.

The driver was pinned inside the car and had to be extracted, police said. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released.

Buttercup Dental said due to the damage, the office will be closed for “at least a few days.”

