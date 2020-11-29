Businesses wrap up Small Business Saturday as artists get ready for Artist Sunday

Business owners are hoping these back-to-back shopping holidays bring in revenue.

AUSTIN, Texas — Small Business Saturday usually rolls in billions of dollars for small businesses, and many are hoping for the same this year.

Marques Devaughn is the owner of BCE Printshop in North Austin. The company has been in business for more than five years. Printing and designing apparel is only part of what the shop offers.

Devaughn said BCE Printshop is a one-stop shop for everything promotion and entertainment.

"We also have an event space," said Devaughn. "We do photography and videography. We have a recording studio where we have artists come in and record."

Because of COVID-19, artists aren't traveling as much and many events were moved online. So having days like Small Business Saturday to remind people to support small businesses matters more than ever.

"Small businesses aren't like the big businesses where they're getting the loans and they're getting the grants and they're getting the help," said Devaughn. "So, we count on people to come and support us."

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, last year Americans spent nearly $20 billion on Small Business Saturday.

Kent White, the owner of Illuminated Objects, is hoping the support from Small Business Saturday pours into Artist Sunday.

"Usually we get a chance to meet and greet a lot of folks at arts-and-crafts shows and galleries and what have you but, obviously with the pandemic, we haven't been able to do that," said White.

Artist Sunday was created by Austin artist Christopher Sherman during the pandemic. Sherman said hundreds of artists are participating. Many of them are holding virtual art galleries Sunday in honor of Artist Sunday, including White.

While it is unclear when the economy will start to turn around, these business owners said they will not give up.

"Don't let the pandemic stop your dream," said Devaughn.