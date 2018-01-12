COLLEGE STATION, Texas — When news broke that President H. W. Bush died, students from the Bush School of Government and Public Service at A&M University knew they had to honor their school's namesake.

A few students posted on the school's Facebook page Friday night, saying they were going to join outside the statue in front of the presidential library.

"We need to honor the President, veteran, husband, civil servant, and man whose legacy we have the privilege of continuing," they said.

The students rushed to buy candles, and by 12:15 a.m., around 70 students had joined them to sing and honor the president.

Bush School of Government and political science student Tiffany Easter opened the service by reading one of the president's most famous quotes: "We are a nation of communities, a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky."

Students then filled the courtyard to sing "Amazing Grace," followed by the national anthem.

One student told KVUE she's honored to have the privilege of continuing the president's legacy at the school named after him.

