Killeen ISD bus driver found dead at park in Harker Heights

The victim was identified as William “Bill” Jones Jr., who worked for the Killeen Independent School District transportation department for 12 years.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies found a man shot to death in the driver's seat of a vehicle Tuesday night.

Deputies said William "Bill" Jones Jr. was found with a gunshot wound to his chest around 7:35 p.m. at Cedar Gap Park at Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Harker Heights.

The Killeen Independent School District later released a statement about Jones' death.

"Mr. Jones worked for the Killeen ISD transportation department for 12 years. The situation is very unfortunate. We are respectful and sorrowful for all parties involved in this tragic chain of events. We are dedicated to working diligently and compassionately towards providing all parties resolve. We hope the student continues on the path to an expedient recovery, the family finds comfort, and all those involved are able to find peace. This situation remains a very unfortunate accident," Superintendent Dr. John Caft said.

The student referenced in the KISD statement was hit by a truck Monday afternoon after getting off the bus and crossing the street.

Killeen police cited the bus driver for failing to activate the buses' flashing lights and equipment. A source told 6 News Jones was the bus driver. The district announced Jones had been terminated Tuesday.

An autopsy will determine Jones' official cause of death.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department said it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public who frequent the park.