Police searching for suspect after hit-and-run outside Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a suspect following a hit-and-run in North Austin last month that left a cyclist with severe, life-threatening injuries.

The Austin Police Department said the crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, at approximately 9:46 p.m. on the 10300 block of Burnet Road, across from the Q2 soccer stadium.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was riding his bicycle north on Burnet Road when a car hit him from behind, police said. The driver fled the scene heading north without attempting to check on the victim or call 911 for assistance.

The victim suffered severe, life-threatening injuries.

Based on vehicle parts found at the scene, investigators determined the suspect vehicle is a white Mercedes ML350 manufactured between 2005 and 2011.

APD provided a stock photo of the suspect vehicle.

The car may have the following damage:

Right headlight: damaged or missing

Front right reflector: missing

Front right fog light grille: missing

Possible dent/crack to the front right "consistent with a collision"

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website. Tips can be submitted anonymously.