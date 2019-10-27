AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Burnet Road and Braker Lane.

Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that medics and crews from the Austin Fire Department were on the scene of a vehicle rescue at West Braker Lane and Burnet Road, where initial reports indicated a vehicle on its roof had pinned two people inside.

Shortly after, a man in approximately his 40s was removed from the vehicle and transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. Crews were working to get the second person out of the vehicle.

At 9:16 a.m., ATCEMS tweeted that the other person, a woman in approximately her 20s, had been declared dead on the scene.

ATCEMS said drivers should expect delays in the area as investigators remain on scene.

KVUE's Bryce Newberry reported that as of 9:22 a.m., Burnet was closed in both directions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

