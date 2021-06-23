Austin Energy power outage affecting nearly 900

The outage covers an area along Burnet Road between 45th Street and Allandale Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy crews are working to fix a power outage in North Austin that’s affecting nearly 900 customers, down from around 2,800 customers earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

Austin Energy said it is aware of the outage, which is estimated to be restored by 8:38 p.m.

According to Austin Energy, the outage started at 4:27 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews are currently working to restore an outage along Burnet Road between 45th Street and Allandale Road in central Austin.

