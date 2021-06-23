x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

Austin Energy power outage affecting nearly 900

The outage covers an area along Burnet Road between 45th Street and Allandale Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy crews are working to fix a power outage in North Austin that’s affecting nearly 900 customers, down from around 2,800 customers earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

The outage covers an area along Burnet Road between 45th Street and Allandale Road.

Austin Energy said it is aware of the outage, which is estimated to be restored by 8:38 p.m.

According to Austin Energy, the outage started at 4:27 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews are working to restore power.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Hours after Spain approves extradition to US, John McAfee found dead in prison

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit US-Mexico border this week

'I deserve to have a life': Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship