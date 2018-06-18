BURNET, Texas -- A Burnet police officer was taken to a hospital after three dogs attacked her, the city said.

At around 11:40 a.m. June 14, a Burnet patrol corporal was dispatched to the 700 block of South Vanderveer near Burnet Elementary School due to reports that a man had been attacked by three large dogs. When the corporal arrived, she met with the man who was attacked and started looking for wounds on his body, the city said. Shortly after, the dogs returned and attacked the corporal, the city said.

The City of Burnet said body camera video showed the corporal trying to get away from the dogs while protecting the man and herself. The city said that as she fought them off, she fired her gun twice, killing one dog and injuring another. The third dog ran away. The owners of the dogs were found and told about the incident.

The corporal received injuries to both of her arms and was taken to a hospital. The man refused to be taken to the hospital.

Burnet police said they are continuing the investigation and will release the video at a later date.

