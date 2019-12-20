BURNET, Texas — The Burnet Police Department has lost a beloved officer and K9 handler, the department said Dec. 20.

Jose Meza died at Seton Highland Lakes Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from the police department. KVUE has reached out to the police department to confirm the details surrounding his death but has not heard back.

The fire department had a flag set over the police department Friday morning.

The police department held a procession at around 10:30 a.m., where Burnet PD asked the public to "please show your support for Officer Meza’s family and our Burnet PD family by lining this route." A line of people could be seen at the procession Friday.

Meza was escorted by Burnet police alongside other local agencies to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office located in Austin, Texas.

The procession route was Highway 281 to Highway 29 to U.S. Route 183.

More information will be released as information becomes available, according to the police department.

