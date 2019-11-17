AUSTIN, Texas — A man is critically injured after crash involving a motorcycle and a car in North Austin on Saturday night.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. at the 5800 block of Burnet Road, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

A man in his 30s was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

