AUSTIN, Texas — A man is critically injured after crash involving a motorcycle and a car in North Austin on Saturday night.
The incident happened just after 7 p.m. at the 5800 block of Burnet Road, Austin-Travis County EMS said.
A man in his 30s was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
