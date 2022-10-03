Burnet High School student arrested after alleged threat

Officials said the student posted a photo on Snapchat holding a firearm that was not real.

BURNET COUNTY, Texas — A Burnet High School student was arrested after he allegedly posted a threat on Snapchat over the weekend.

The district reported the student posted a photo with an alarming message while carrying what was determined to be a firearm that wasn't real.

The student was charged with making a terroristic threat.

The following letter was released to BCISD parents and staff on Sunday:

Dear Burnet CISD Parents,

The District was made aware last night of a picture posted to Snapchat of what appears to be an assault rifle with the caption, “School finna be crazy Monday.” This apparent threat was jointly investigated by the Burnet County Sheriff's Office and the Burnet Police Department.

Investigators made contact with the male Burnet High School student that made the post, and his parents. Although investigators determined that the weapon depicted in the post was not a real firearm, and that there is no evidence of any threat to any Burnet CISD schools, the student was arrested for making a terroristic threat.

Although, there is no threat to student safety at any Burnet CISD schools, this incident will be addressed in accordance with the student code of conduct. We want to commend the individuals who reported this post, allowing us to respond swiftly to ensure student safety.

Sincerely,

Keith McBurnett, Superintendent of Schools