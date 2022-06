Officers responded to Burnet Road near Esperanza Crossing just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting near The Domain in North Austin.

Investigators say one person was shot and they were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, police have not said if officers took anyone into custody.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.