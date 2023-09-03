Burnet County Judge James Oakley indicted on multiple charges, out on bond

A grand jury on Wednesday indicted Oakley on two counts of abuse of official capacity, one count of evidence tampering and one count of official oppression.

BURNET COUNTY, Texas — Burnet County Judge James Oakley has been released on bond after turning himself in to the Lampasas Jail following his indictment on several charges.

Burnet County District Attorney Sonny McAfee tells the KVUE Defenders that a grand jury indicted Oakley on Wednesday on two counts of abuse of official capacity, one count of evidence tampering and one count of official oppression.

McAfee said the indictments were the result of an investigation by his agency, the Burnet County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Oakley told KVUE's Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski that the charges stem from two issues.

Oakley explained that the abuse of official capacity charge relates to what he said is his legal "multi-term service as a member elected director of the board of the Pedernales Electric Cooperative."

Oakley said he could not elaborate any further.

The other two charges relate to what Oakley said was a "fender bender" two years ago, in which he moved a piece of plastic bumper to clear the pathway for drivers.

"I have every confidence that my attorney will be successful in the outcome of addressing these allegations," Oakley said.

