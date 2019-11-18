BURNET COUNTY, Texas — An inmate from the Intermediate Sanction Facility in the City of Burnet was observed running away from the facility this evening at 4:46 PM on Sunday, according to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office.

The inmate was identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Zirkle. BCSO said Zirkle is 178 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and last seen wearing red pants.

Zirkle was last seen running southeast toward the railroad tracks from the 500 block of Coke Street, BCSO said.

Burnet PD, DPS, and Burnet County SO were involved in the search for Zirkle. After releasing Zirkle's information on Facebook, authorities said Zirkle was not considered to be a danger to the public and the search was being called off for Sunday evening.

According to the Facebook post, Burnet PD will be handling obtaining a warrant for unauthorized absence from a community correction facility. Police said if you spot this subject, please call it in to 911.

