'Burn them now' | Very creepy dolls washing up on Texas beaches

TEXAS, USA — There's a creepy trend happening along the beaches of south Texas.

While we know many items can wash up on shore, these strange dolls are really turning heads.

The director of the Mission Aransas Reserve says they've spotted dozens of dolls --- some beachgoers even collect them. But, that's not even all... there's a Facebook watch page that sells them.

Recently, the trend caught the eye of HBO's John Oliver who offered up his own solution for what he calls the demon dolls.

"Burn them, burn them now. I hate these dolls i hate them so much," Oliver said. He even did an entire segment on these dolls.

Organizers along the beach actually sell them to raise money for the "amos" rehabilitation keep.