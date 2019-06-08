AUSTIN, Texas — Due to very hot and dry weather, several Central Texas counties are issuing burn bans to help prevent wildfires.

The Travis County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted to issue a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county. This ban will expire on Sept. 11, unless further action is taken by the Court or the County Fire Marshal.

“Because conditions have continued to worsen over the last week, there is an increase risk in fire potential,” said Travis County Chief Fire Marshal Tony Callaway. “With moisture levels steadily dropping and not forecasted to rebound in the near future, this burn ban is necessary to ensure public safety.”

This ban on outdoor burning does not affect prescribed burns operated under the supervision of a prescription burn manager. It also does not affect welding, cutting or grinding operations and outdoor hot works operations conducted under the Travis County Fire Marshal's guidelines.

Campfires are not permitted in Travis County parks under a burn ban, though barbecuing is allowed as long as the fire is within a closable container or a container with a lid. Always keep plenty of water nearby and call 911 immediately if the fire gets out of control.

The Williamson County Commissioners Court also issued a burn ban on Tuesday for a period not to exceed 90 days. County Judge Bill Gravell will lift the ban when conditions improve.

Additionally, burn bans are in place in Mason, Llano, Blanco, Burnet and Lee counties.

