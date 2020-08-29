House fire in southeast Austin displaces Hurricane Laura evacuees

AUSTIN, Texas — A house fire in southeast Austin in the early morning hours of Saturday displaced eight residents, five of whom were Hurricane Laura evacuees.
The Austin Fire Department (AFD) said the blaze happened on Burleson Road. The evacuees were seeking shelter after their homes were destroyed in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
AFD said a quick response from the neighborhood fire station kept most of the damage to the porch. Residents should be able to reoccupy the house soon.
Hot, dry conditions have increased the fire risk for Central Texas, with a wildfire warning issued for the region this weekend.
