Buggy design swatted from consideration for new Mississippi state flag

The flag design, which featured a mosquito front and center, made the initial cut to the second round of the selection process by mistake.

JACKSON, Tennessee — Mosquitoes in the South during the summer are a way of life, and one massive mosquito could have found itself flying over government buildings and in schools throughout Mississippi.

The state of Mississippi is in the process of selecting a new state flag after state legislators voted to remove a Confederate battle emblem from it. A commission will choose one that citizens would vote on in November.

The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag originally had nearly 3,000 submissions, and on August 10, released the 147 entries that made it to the second round. Now, that number is 146, because one of the designs was included by mistake. The flag design was one that featured a mosquito front and center.

The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag will meet in Jackson, Mississippi, Friday, August 14 at 10:30am. The meeting will be live-streamed on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s Facebook page.