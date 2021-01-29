Four charged with capital murder in shooting death of Buda man

Three juveniles were detained and a 17-year-old was arrested.

BUDA, Texas — Three juveniles and one adult have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Buda man.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said Giancarlo Arman Perez was killed in the incident on Jan. 21 at the 6900 block of Sunfield Pkwy.

Jason Oliver Martinez, 17, was arrested, while the juvenile suspects were all detained and processed into the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center. Martinez is still in custody and no bond has been set.

The detentions and arrest were the result of numerous witness interviews in Hays County and in Austin, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact Detective Brian Wahlert of the Hay’s County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2021-4562. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-8466.