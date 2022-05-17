City of Buda holds off on implementing license plate-reading cameras

The cameras can read license plates and take photos, which police can access to solve crimes.

BUDA, Texas — Buda's city council is pumping the brakes on bringing license plate-reading cameras to town.

The City was considering applying for a grant for Flock Safety Cameras which can read license plates and take photos. Police can then access that data to solve crimes. The cameras also automatically scan for stolen vehicles and wanted persons. It immediately emails or texts officers so they can catch the suspect.

Williamson County and Pflugerville just approved partnerships with the company.

“The first 48 hours of having the cameras, Round Rock had three stolen vehicle hits, one stolen license plate ID hit and one missing persons hit, and it was used in a homicide investigation," Pflugerville Police Lieutenant Tyler Summer said last month.

On Tuesday night, Buda city councilmembers heard a presentation about the program, but they decided to hold off for now.

Councilmembers said they want more information about policy for the cameras, where they would be placed and community feedback.

