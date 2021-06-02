Buc-ee's CEO appointed as chair of Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission

Arch “Beaver” Aplin has served on the Parks and Wildlife Commission since November 2018.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott named Arch “Beaver” Aplin as chair of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.

Aplin, of Lake Jackson, is president and CEO of the popular Texas travel center Buc-ee’s and has served on the Parks and Wildlife Commission since November 2018.

According to a press release from Gov. Abbott, the commission manages the conservation of natural and cultural resources in Texas. This helps to provide hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Aplin is the former board president of the Brazosport Independent School District and a former member of the State of Texas Small Business Council, Lieutenant Governor's Transportation Advisory Board and the Brazosport Center for Arts and Sciences Board of Trustees.

Gov. Abbott also appointed Anna Benavides Galo to the Parks and Wildlife Commission for a term set to expire on Feb. 1, 2027. The Laredo native is vice president of ANB Cattle Co. and a founding member and first treasurer of the Laredo Community College Education Foundation.