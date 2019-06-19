LEEDS, Alabama — The above video aired in January 2019.

Buc-ee's is expanding outside of Texas with its second Alabama location.

The convenience store and gas station chain will begin breaking ground on their next location on June 26 in Leeds, Alabama, near Birmingham, according to the This Is Alabama website.

They opened their first non-Texas location in Robertsdale, Alabama, in January. Spanning 50,000 square feet filled with food and Buc-ee's name-brand merchandise, Alabamians got a taste of what Texas is made of.

Buc-ee's is expected to open locations in Florida and Georgia, according to a Texas Monthly publication.

Buc-ee's is yet another Texas-based chain that is spreading its wings and expanding elsewhere.

You can follow Buc-ee's Facebook page for more updates.

