AUSTIN — It’s a battle for the bragging rights at KVUE.

The KVUE Daybreak anchor team of Bryan Mays, Yvonne Nava, Anavid Reyes and Erika Lopez stayed late after their morning shift ended and showed up at Avila Creative Soccer in North Austin to "bubble battle" it out against the KVUE Nightbeat team.

The 10 p.m. anchor team of Mike Rush, Quita Culpepper, Albert Ramon and Mike Barnes came in early and had plenty of confidence.

“All of their activities are with the legs and the muscles,” said Mike Rush. “All of our activities up in here. (the brain) That’s how you win. In it to win it.”

It was small, indoor soccer field and both teams were ready to go when the bubbles came out. The plastic bubbles were almost 5 feet tall and stretched from the top of your head to above the knees. And looking through two layers of plastic made it even tougher for these KVUE athletes to find the soccer ball and kick it.

PHOTOS: KVUE Daybreak, Nightbeat crew Bubble Battle it out

PHOTOS: KVUE Daybreak, Nightbeat crew Bubble Battle it out

“It’s a snug fit,” said Erika Lopez.

“Can someone lift me?” asked Quita Culpepper.

With the Daybreak crew in orange themed bubbles and the Nightbeat team wearing blue, the teams were set and just needed some pregame strategy.

Sports anchor Mike Barnes took charge of the 10 p.m. team.

“We’re doing a 1-2-1 formation,” said Barnes. “One person stays back at the goal as the defender. “

“That’s me!” exclaimed Albert Ramon.

Barnes continued saying, “Two people in the middle. One person in the front”

The officiating crew from Bubble Battles rolled the ball out and the game was on. It was tougher than it looked.

There was a little kicking and lots of falling down.

“Man down, man down,” yelled Erika Lopez.

“I’m trying to get up,” sighed Quita.

No scoring for the first few minutes of the 10-minute game and then the Nightbeat team struck gold.

“Center it,” yelled Barnes. Mike Rush got off a left-footed pass and showed off his kicking style with a goal past Yvonne Nava.

“Good shot B,” said Bryan Mays, showing great sportsmanship.

Two minutes later, Barnes burst the bubble of Anavid when he pushed her into the wall and got the second goal of the game.

“Noooooooo!” yelled Anavid.

The whistle blew to end the game, and even though it was only 10 minutes, running around in those bubble suits was tough.

“I need a Gatorade,” said Albert.

Barnes gave him a high five for the shutout, saying, “Best goalie around I tell you.”

Handshakes and high fives all around for both sides in this friendly competition. The Daybreak team even celebrated a great showing.

“Day to the break, Day to the break,” they chanted.

But the nightside team got the last laugh with their own team chant!

“Ten, ten, we win!”

The Daybreak anchor team was not impressed.

The final score was 2-0 in a game filled with falling, laughter and fun. It was a great times for the KVUE anchors.

© 2018 KVUE-TV