AUSTIN — Retired or current law enforcement are the only ones allowed to drive BUBBL cars, the newest ridesharing company to hit the Austin area.

"The only thing that separates us from anybody is the fact that you have armed police driving you," said Mike Gleason.

Gleason is a 24-year veteran of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. He retired in 2017, a day before Thanksgiving.

He's also the co-owner of BUBBL, pronounced just like bubble.

He said the bottom line with his ride service is safety, that's why in every BUBBL car there's a video recorder and a drug overdose kit within reach.

"We have our first aid kit, we have our NARCAN kits," said Gleason.

Right now, BUBBL serves and protects the special needs community: the mentally ill, those recovering from drug abuse and veterans.

Gleason said they are filling a gap.

"Spend all the taxpayer dollars and we'd get them well, get them well and all of a sudden they'd miss an appointment due to a $15 cab ride, they'd circle the drain, they'd re-offend, they'd end up back in jail, they'd end up back in an ER, and that's unacceptable because it was over a ride," said Gleason.

Starting in January, BUBBL will start serving and driving children ages eight and up.

"Basically, other than putting your kid in an armored car, the next best thing is having a police officer do it," said Gleason.

For those of you wondering about the name "BUBBL," it coincides with the big blue bubble on top of the vehicles. It's meant for the kids.

"The parent couldn't tell the kid, OK, your driver is coming up and he's going to be in a 2012 GMC Sierra pickup, and the kid would go, 'I don't know what that is.' Now, Mom and Dad can say, 'Hey, it's going to be a white car, it's going to have a big blue bubble on the top,' and the kid says, 'I can do that,'" said Gleason.

All the retired officers are required to have at least 20 years on the force. And honorably discharged, not fired. As for the pricing, it's too hard to say because it depends on how many people sign up in our area.

But to give you an idea, in a seven-mile radius in a Dallas suburb, it cost about $17. It is more expensive than the other ridesharing apps in the market.

