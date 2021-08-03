150-acre 'Bushy Gate Fire' in Travis County 50% contained

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a fire near the Travis, Bastrop and Caldwell County lines. As of Sunday evening, the fire was 150 acres and 50% contained.
According to a tweet from Travis County Fire Rescue Sunday afternoon, the fire started at approximately five acres burning near Doyle Overton Road.
The Texas A&M Forest Service said Sunday evening that five structures were threatened and saved. Officials said Sunday that forward progression of the fire had been stopped.
Check back for updates.
