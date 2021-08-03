150-acre 'Bushy Gate Fire' in Travis County 50% contained

According to officials, crews first responded to the fire Sunday when it was five acres burning near Doyle Overton Road.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a fire near the Travis, Bastrop and Caldwell County lines. As of Sunday evening, the fire was 150 acres and 50% contained.

According to a tweet from Travis County Fire Rescue Sunday afternoon, the fire started at approximately five acres burning near Doyle Overton Road.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said Sunday evening that five structures were threatened and saved. Officials said Sunday that forward progression of the fire had been stopped.

Update: the #BushyGateFire in Travis County is an estimated 150 acres and 50% contained. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 8, 2021

