Police searching for suspect after woman sexually assaulted on Cedar Park trail

Austin police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted at the Brushy Creek Greenbelt Regional Trail in Cedar Park on Friday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 7 a.m. near 2600 Brushy Creek Loop. The victim was on the trail when the suspect pulled her into an adjacent wooded area and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a tan-skinned white or Hispanic man with a beard and a stocky build with a belly. He was last seen wearing a dark-green, hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap.

Anyone who lives or works in the area, has video footage during the time of the assault or may have witnessed anything, is asked to call police at 512-974-5095 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.

Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.