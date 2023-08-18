Brushy Creek MUD issues boil water notice after receiving calls from Highland Horizon residents

The district said it will notify customers when it is no longer necessary to boil water.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Brush Creek Municipal Utility District (MUD) has issued a boil water notice after receiving a number of calls from Highland Horizon and Enclave at Highland Horizon residents.

The MUD said its water towers remain full to nearly full and its distribution system has no indication of pressure loss. However, it received calls from Highland Horizon and Enclave at Highland Horizon residents who said they experienced a temporary loss of pressure or were actively experiencing a loss of pressure.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the MUD to notify all of its customers to boil their water prior to consumption. The district said children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

To ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes for cooking, drinking and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil, boiled for two minutes, then cooled prior to consumption. Customers may also purchase bottled water or obtain water from other suitable sources in lieu of boiling.

The MUD said it will notify customers when it is no longer necessary to boil water.

Anyone with questions can contact Customer Service by calling 512-255-7871 or emailing csr@bcmud.org.

The MUD does not have an estimated time for collecting and independently testing water quality, so it recommends customers gather two gallons of potable water for every member of their household for a 72-hour period.