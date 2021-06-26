Brush fire in Bastrop County now 50% contained

As of 7:30 p.m., the fire had affected approximately five acres, with one structure fully involved. Bastrop County says that containment is at 50%.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management announced that a brush fire is currently being contained along 2434 State Highway 21 in Dale, Texas.

According to the officials, the fire is moving northeast.

As of 7:30 p.m., the fire had affected approximately five acres, with one structure fully involved. Bastrop County says that containment is at 50%.

Officials are urging everyone to avoid this area and watch out for firefighters responding. If you live in this area, please keep aware of your surroundings and be ready to leave if needed.

Travis County firefighter units are on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

