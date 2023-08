The Austin Fire Department said one of the fires burned around 4 acres at Mable Davis Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Austin fire crews fought two brush fires in southeast Austin – one near Riverside Drive and Grove Boulevard, and a second near Parker Lane and East Oltorf Street.

The Austin Fire Department said one of the fires burned around 4 acres at Mable Davis Park.

Both fires are under control. No structures are threatened, and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fires is not known at this time.

Crews are busy fighting two Brush fires in close proximity in SE Austin near Riverside Dr/ Grove Blvd and Parker/ Oltorf. Both fires are under control, no injuries and no structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/pWWEIpRTuY — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 31, 2023