Crews battling brush fire near Jacob's Well Elementary School in Wimberley

Details on the fire, located near FM 2325, are limited at this time.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — Crews in Wimberley are working to extinguish a large brush fire near Jacob's Well Elementary School.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office first reported the fire around 4:41 p.m., stating the fire is located in the area of the school near FM 2325.

The Wimberley Fire Rescue also reported that it was responding and that it would release more details soon. The department did confirm aircraft were dumping water to stop the fire's progression.

The Central Texas area is currently under a Red Flag Warning due to high winds creating potential for fire danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.