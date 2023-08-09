Brush fire ignites in Pflugerville

The 15-acre fire started off of Jesse Bohls Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 is currently fighting an approximately 15-acre brush fire that sparked Wednesday afternoon off Jesse Bohls Road in Pflugerville.

The Manor Fire Department, STAR Flight and the Texas Forest Service have been called in to assist in containing the fire.

As of 6:15 p.m., the fire was under control. Fire Chief Nick Perkins said there was "significant cleanup" that will require firefighters to be on the scene for several hours.

An evacuation order had been issued to nearby homes on Scoria Drive and Elk Horn Drive, but that precautionary order has since been lifted. Emergency crews have asked residents to turn on their irrigation systems or sprinklers if available.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with KVUE for the latest news.