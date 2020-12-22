Brother accidentally shoots, kills sister while showing off new gun, HPD says

Houston police said it appears to be a tragic accident that left a 19-year-old woman dead just days before Christmas.

HOUSTON — A 19-year-old woman was killed Tuesday when her younger brother accidentally shot her while showing her a new gun, according to Houston police.

When officers arrived at a house in the 100 block of Wellington Street, in north Houston, just after 1 p.m., they found the 19-year-old woman and her 18-year-old brother in a room.

Police said the brother was showing his sister a new gun when it went off, shooting her in the neck. An older sibling heard what happened and called 911 and started CPR.

Houston police said they believe this is a tragic accident. Investigators were still conducting interviews on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said the mother and father of the victim were at the scene and were heartbroken to find out their daughter was dead just days before Christmas.