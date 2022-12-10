Family of Breonna Taylor appears on Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk'

The latest episode of the popular Facebook series covers boyfriend Kenneth Walker's firsthand account of what happened the night of March 13, 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The loved ones of Breonna Taylor have appeared for the first time together for a joint interview.

They appeared on Red Table Talk, a popular Facebook show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith and her daughter Willow Smith.

Taylor’s mom Tamika Palmer, sister Ju’Niyah Palmer and boyfriend Kenneth Walker were featured in the episode, “How the Police Killed Breonna Taylor: The Only Witness Speaks Out.” It discussed Walker’s firsthand account of what happened the night Louisville Metro Police conducted a botched raid on Taylor’s apartment in March 2020.

The interview took place weeks after four now former LMPD officers were federally charged, accused of covering up the fake search warrant used to raid Taylor’s home that night.

An emotional Palmer shared new details of the moment she realized her daughter died.

“I’m screaming – I hit like ‘Why won’t you tell me where Breonna is? I need to know where Breonna is,’” she described. “He just looks at me and says, ‘well ma’am she’s still in the apartment.’ And so I knew what that meant. I knew what that meant. He never said I, but I know.”

Palmer said fighting for justice has kept the focus off her own healing.

Tamika Mallory, one of the people helping spearhead the calls for justice, was also featured on the show along with Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker.

Walker emphasized the work is not done.

“It’s just with the narrative they tried to put out at first. They tried to criminalize me and Breonna – it’s even more the reason why I just feel the need to keep speaking. Like I think that’s why God kept me alive,” he said.

Palmer said now that there are federal charges, and the federal investigation found the warrant was falsified, officers should be charged for Breonna’s death.

Mallory didn’t hold back her feelings when it came to Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron’s findings.

“Daniel Cameron to me is disgusting. To learn that they were only going to indict one officer for the wall – the neighbor’s wall – where no one was even harmed on the other side, but still not for Breonna Taylor,” she said. “The jurors themselves came forward, they said, if we had been presented with those charges we would have indicted. That’s what we were looking for and that’s not what they were presented.”

You can watch the full Red Table Talk episode here.

