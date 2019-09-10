AUSTIN, Texas — A cold front will move through the area Friday morning and make for a windy and cooler afternoon. Temperatures in Austin will be in the low-60s Friday evening for Friday Night Football with a north wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

kvue

Temperatures will be cooler Friday evening in the Hill Country with temperatures in the 50s. Rain chances will be small at just 10% for Friday night.

kvue

RELATED:

ACL Weekend Forecast: Showers Friday, cooler weekend

Record heat Thursday ahead of a strong cold front on Friday

RForecast: Red River Showdown

Stay with KVUE on social media and download the KVUE News app so you can stay up to date: kvue.com/app.