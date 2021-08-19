BREAKING: Man shot by police near Austin airport

Officials are on scene at US 183 and East Riverside Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been shot by Austin police, KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski has confirmed.

Based on preliminary reports, the incident is taking place near US 183 and East Riverside Drive, near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The extent of the man's injuries are currently unknown.

The Austin Police Association is reporting that people should avoid the 2100-2400 block of S. US 183 and to expect traffic delays. As of 6 p.m., Northbound traffic has been stopped and southbound traffic was slowly moving, according to KVUE's Mike Marut. At this time, the APA said it appears that all officers involved are OK.

Police said the call originally came in around 4:35 p.m. "regarding a man on [the] highway."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BREAKING: Austin police are responding to an incident in which a man was shot by an officer, according to preliminary reports. The incident is happening near U.S. 183 and Riverside Drive. No other information is available. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) August 19, 2021

Officers from @Austin_Police have the 183N lanes totally blocked and closed. 183S is moving slowly along the west side of @AUStinAirport. No word on the condition of person who was shot. @ATXPOA says all officers are okay. https://t.co/wx6nH1rEI6 pic.twitter.com/l4nKOPIUEr — Mike Marut (@MikeMarutKVUE) August 19, 2021