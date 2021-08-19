BREAKING: Man shot by police near Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been shot by Austin police, KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski has confirmed.
Based on preliminary reports, the incident is taking place near US 183 and East Riverside Drive, near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
The extent of the man's injuries are currently unknown.
The Austin Police Association is reporting that people should avoid the 2100-2400 block of S. US 183 and to expect traffic delays. As of 6 p.m., Northbound traffic has been stopped and southbound traffic was slowly moving, according to KVUE's Mike Marut. At this time, the APA said it appears that all officers involved are OK.
Police said the call originally came in around 4:35 p.m. "regarding a man on [the] highway."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Without resources to contact trace grades 7-12, Leander ISD posts class schedules of those who test positive