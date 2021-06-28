BREAKING | Fort Hood soldier Spc. Abram Salas II is safe, according to his family

The planned vigil and news conference on Monday were canceled.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Family members told 6 News on Monday that Spc. Abram Salas II is safe.

Salas, who didn't report for duty on June 23, five days after he got married, did speak to his pastor by telephone Sunday, according to family members.

6 News also spoke with his Salas' aunt, Teresa Kiphen, who confirmed that Salas is safe.

Fort Hood said Monday, they are in communication with Salas' family and that he still considered "Absent-Unknown" in regards to his duty status and they remain concerned for his whereabouts.

“Spc. Salas is a valued member of our team. This absence is out of character for him and has us concerned. Our number one and only priority is locating Spc. Salas and ensuring his safe return. We are in regular contact with Spc. Salas’s family and continue exhausting every avenue available to us to find our valued teammate. I ask anyone with details about his whereabouts to contact Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288-1170,” said Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of U.S. Army Garrison – Fort Hood.

The planned vigil and news conference for Salas were canceled, according to it's organizer, Susan French.