AUSTIN — Amazon has officially announced they are not moving their second headquarters to Austin. Instead, the company will split its second headquarters between Long Island City, New York and the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia.
Austinites had a lot to say following the news.
Eugene Fischer congratulated Austin, saying "breakfast tacos all around."
One Twitter user, Steve Vladeck, said Amazon's second headquarters belongs in cities with "well-funded, high-functioning public transportation."
Another Twitter user said the move to Austin would have meant higher property taxes.
Nathan Ryan said he agrees with tech leader Josh Baer on the decision: "There’s no bigger cheerleader for Austin than me, but this just wasn’t the right time for that."
Amazon's search for a second headquarters spanned more than a year and sparked an intense competition among cities across the country, including Austin.