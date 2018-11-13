AUSTIN — Amazon has officially announced they are not moving their second headquarters to Austin. Instead, the company will split its second headquarters between Long Island City, New York and the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia.

Austinites had a lot to say following the news.

Eugene Fischer congratulated Austin, saying "breakfast tacos all around."

Way to dodge that Amazon bullet, Austin. Breakfast tacos all around. — Eugene Fischer (@glorioushubris) November 13, 2018

One Twitter user, Steve Vladeck, said Amazon's second headquarters belongs in cities with "well-funded, high-functioning public transportation."

When thinking of cities that already have the kind of well-funded, high-functioning public transportation infrastructure that will be able to handle the new demands they’ll face from @amazon’s #HQ2, I’d _definitely_ start with New York & Washington.



(Not that Austin is better.) — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 13, 2018

Another Twitter user said the move to Austin would have meant higher property taxes.

Amazon not choosing Austin means my property taxes will go up $1k this year, not $10k — Jim Vertuno (@JimVertuno) November 13, 2018

Nathan Ryan said he agrees with tech leader Josh Baer on the decision: "There’s no bigger cheerleader for Austin than me, but this just wasn’t the right time for that."

Agree w @JoshuaBaer on the HQ2 decision. "There’s no bigger cheerleader for Austin than me, but this just wasn’t the right time for that." Also glad that @MayorAdler & our council didn't get into the tax break race to the bottom that Amazon expected. https://t.co/SHa5JH1G3f — Nathan Ryan (@nthnryn) November 13, 2018

Amazon's search for a second headquarters spanned more than a year and sparked an intense competition among cities across the country, including Austin.

