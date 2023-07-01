Break-in at Austin church leaves its leaders frustrated with police response

Hope Lutheran Church leaders say replacements and repairs will cost thousands of dollars, but they can't move forward without the help of APD.

AUSTIN, Texas — On New Year's Day, someone broke into Hope Lutheran Church. Security video shows a man walking around the campus and breaking the lock off a door to get in.

Here is the suspect leaving with a leaf blower and other equipment from Hope Lutheran Church after breaking on New Year's Day.



He took thousands of dollars worth of items, including about 20 Chromebook laptops, a 65-inch flat-screen TV, a lawn mower and leaf blower among other things.

He took thousands of dollars worth of items, including about 20 Chromebook laptops, a 65-inch flat-screen TV, a lawn mower and leaf blower among other things.

"Something like this, it's disheartening at first," said Daniel Betts, Hope Lutheran Church president.

Carl Repp, Hope Lutheran Church director of community engagement, said the man broke in Sunday morning, and on Tuesday, after he saw the damage, he called 311 and filed a report online.

"They told me because of the magnitude of what has happened that we have to have a phone call with them [the police]," said Repp. "They told me I would receive a phone call from the police within 24 hours."

However, on Thursday, Repp called to inform APD no one had contacted him yet. Repp said they would give him a call and that they had been busy.

As of Saturday, no one has contacted him.

"We've had great participation from our police before," he added. "We do believe in the police department. It's just very frustrating that we're not getting any kind of response whatsoever."

KVUE reached out to Austin Police Department to ask if they are looking into this case. They have not responded.

Repp hopes they get a call soon.

"We can't even move forward with the insurance claim until I have an actual police report," he added.

An Austin Church is left with damage after someone broke in stealing thousands of dollars worth of things.



The church is waiting on insurance to see what can be done. The repairs will cost thousands of dollars.



More tonight on ⁦@KVUE⁩ at 10 pm. pic.twitter.com/z65AWHIdkZ — Pamela Comme (@commepamela) January 7, 2023

Since the accident, they've already put up a fence around a building on the campus.

"They [the fence] were planned as required by state law in response to recent safety issues on campuses that we're aware of," said Betts about safety issues unrelated to the recent robbery.

Now, they're hoping to replace the door on one of the buildings that were broken into.

"The door itself is about three grand," said Repp. "Because we have to completely rebuild that wall to restructure the door."

They have other things they need to repair. They're hoping for good news from the insurance once everything goes through.