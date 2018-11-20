AUSTIN — Break a sweat before you get stuffed this 2018 holiday season.

If taking a run or going to a gym isn't your cup of tea, there are a few other unique and fun ways to break a sweat in Austin.

From ultimate frisbee to a surfing park, you're sure to find a workout that will have you fit in no time.

Here are some of my favorite ways to get in shape in the capital of Texas.

ROCK CLIMBING

You can use your upper body strength to take your workout to new heights by rock climbing in Austin. While there are several places to get your climb on here, some of the best indoor rock climbing businesses include North Austin Rock Gym, Austin Bouldering Project and Crux Climbing Center.

AUSTIN BEER RUN CLUB

I am aware that I used beer and run in the same title, but trust me, it's a thing here in Austin. If the title didn't already give it away, this club is all about running with a brewed treat at the end. The Austin Beer Run Club is all about having fun and exercising at the same time. Join the club to take run across downtown Austin and enjoy a cold cup of beer from Uncle Billy's to end the workout.

CYCLING CLASS

Spin into a new workout by taking a cycling class. With the fun and energetic music that plays while you're cycling, it's easy to break a sweat. Some cycling places in Austin include, RIDE Indoor Cycling, Flywheel Sports Domain and Soul Cycle.

DANCE CLASS

Move to the groove and bust a move by taking a dance class. There are several styles of dance to choose from, so no excuses. From salsa to hip-hop, there's a groove for everyone to enjoy. Here are a few places in Austin where you can take dance classes: Dance Austin Studio, Austin Uptown Dance, Dance International and Austin City Dance Club.

ON THE AUSTIN WATER

The Rowing Dock in Austin

Paddle or row your heart out on the Austin lakes. Aside from swimming, you can get your workout fix in by renting a canoe or paddle board. Pro tip: Rent a board or canoe when the sun sets so you can see the Austin bats fly out of the Congress Bridge from the water! My favorite place to grab a paddle board or canoe? Rowing Dock of course.

SURF PARK

NLand Surf Park in Del Valle, Texas.

A surfing in Austin? Yes, you read that right. At NLand Surf Park, you can catch a wave and a nice water exercise at the same time. Your board is waiting!

ULTIMATE FRISBEE

So this is basically like soccer with your hands. Kind of. If you're the running type, playing ultimate frisbee might be the exercise for you. If you'd like to join an ultimate frisbee team, check out the Ultimate Players League of Austin here.

AERIAL ACROBATICS

Okay so this one may sound and look intimidating, but I promise you it's worth a try. This type of workouts are designed to challenge the notion of being earthbound. Some of the places you can try this unique exercise are Four Elements Aerial & Creative Movement and Sky Candy.

HIKE

Take a hike. No, seriously. Take one. Austin has several hiking areas with beautiful views. What's better than a workout with a view? Some of the best places to take a hike in Austin include Mount Bonnell, Ladybird Lake Trail and the Barton Creek Greenbelt Trail.

