HOUSTON — A 'do not use' water advisory that was in effect for several communities Friday night into Saturday morning has been lifted for everyone except those in Lake Jackson. The order was originally issued after naegleria fowleri -- also known as a brain-eating amoeba -- was detected in the water.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has determined there is no safety issue for the Brazosport Water Authority’s distribution system, so the following areas are no longer under an advisory: Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens and TDCJ Wayne Scott.
But those in Lake Jackson are urged not to use the water there.
TCEQ and BWA said they are working closely with Lake Jackson officials to target and resolve the incident.
Residents still under the advisory are urged not to drink or use tap water from the impacted system, including bathing. Officials said flushing the toilet is OK under the advisory.
The amoeba is naturally found in lakes and rivers. Illness from it is extremely rare and is usually associated with water entering the body through the nose.
Signs and symptoms of brain-eating amoeba include severe frontal headache, fever, nausea and vomiting. Learn more about naegleria fowleri here.
According to the CDC, between 2009 and 2018, there were 34 infections reported in the U.S. In a majority of the cases, people were infected in recreational water, while three were infected after performing nasal irrigation using contaminated tap water. One person was infected by contaminated tap water used on a backyard slip-n-slide.