Family of teen killed in Austin hookah lounge shooting speaks out: 'He was perfect'

Brayden Bolyard was a senior at Jarrell High School. His family members say their lives will never be the same.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A "breath of fresh air" in today's world is how parents Kyle and Jessica Bolyard describe their son, Brayden, who was a senior at Jarrell High School.

"He was an awesome, hardworking, respectful, young man. Very much so into football, football was his passion," his father, Kyle Bolyard, said.

"He was perfect. I know that's a very big word and I hardly ever use that word, but he was perfect. He was amazing," Jessica Bolyard said.

He was also a big brother to 11-year-old Riley Bolyard, who said Brayden taught him everything about football, baseball and golf.

All of their lives changed forever after a shooting at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge at 12636 Research Blvd. on Jan. 28. Jessica and Kyle Bolyard say Brayden was there for a birthday party when gunshots rang out. Brayden and 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum died while four others were hurt.

"You know basically Brayden and that birthday party was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Kyle Bolyard said.

"I'll never think the same again. We will never be the same after this, ever," Jessica Bolyard said.

PHOTOS: Brayden Bolyard 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

He was a son who Jessica and Kyle Bolyard say was a "staple in the community" and who grew up in front of everyone's eyes.

"He really would have been a very huge contribution to this world, and now we will never know. We'll never get the chance to see it," Jessica Bolyard said.

Jessica and Kyle Bolyard say Brayden's dream was to go to Texas Tech and become a coach, possibly at the college level.

Nineteen-year-old Christijan Stevens is charged with capital murder. Police said Stevens also went to Jarrell High School.

Isabella Basco on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram