Police investigating after shooting in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a shooting in northeast Austin on Saturday night that left a victim in a critical condition.
Police said the incident happened near the 6600 block of Bradley Dr. around 5 p.m.
Officers arriving on the scene found a victim, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police do not believe there is any danger to the public.
The APD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.
No other information is available at this time.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: