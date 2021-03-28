x
Police investigating after shooting in northeast Austin

One person was critically injured in the incident near the 6600 block of Bradley Dr.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a shooting in northeast Austin on Saturday night that left a victim in a critical condition.

Police said the incident happened near the 6600 block of Bradley Dr. around 5 p.m.

Officers arriving on the scene found a victim, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

The APD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

No other information is available at this time.

